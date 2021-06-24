Warning: Fireworks and Animals DON’T Mix

Search
Jun 24, 2021

Every Independence Day (or any time fireworks go off), animal shelters see a spike in lost animals who have fled the noise. Some animals run out in front of vehicles. And some pets end up getting killed in other ways.

You can help protect your ‘furry friends’ by taking the following precautions:

Keep cats and dogs indoors. Never leave animals tethered or chained outside—they can hang themselves if they leap over a fence while trying to run from the noise. Animals can also injure themselves while trying to climb out of pens.

 

Never take animals with you to watch fireworks displays! If you know in advance that there will be fireworks in your area, stay home with your animals and try to keep them calm.

 

Close your windows and curtains. To help drown out the sounds, turn on fans and air-conditioning units as well as the TV or a radio – like WBFJ.  😊

 

Purchase a ThunderShirt, which can help your dog or cat cope with the stress of the fireworks. Other ways to keep animals calm include playing specially designed ‘soothing music’. Also, give your pet a natural supplement called melatonin, which is available at your local health-food store. (Consult your veterinarian first.)

 

Make sure that your animal companion is microchipped and wearing a collar or a harness with an up-to-date identification tag, just in case.

 

If it’s cool enough outside, take dogs for a long walk or a romp in the dog park before fireworks start to help tire them out.

 

If you witness someone setting off illegal fireworks, call 911.

6 Ways to Help Your Dog Survive Fireworks Displays

 

 

Verne Hill

