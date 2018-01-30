Want the freshest food with the best service? Request a receipt…

One McDonald’s employee reveals the delicious reason.

Kamran Adnan, who worked for the fast food chain, claims the staff gives extra perks to customers who ask for a receipt.

According to Adnan, McDonald’s employees are trained to watch out for “mystery shoppers” – people who are paid to visit businesses (like McDonald’s) and rate their experience—at certain points in the day. These shoppers tend to dine between 12 to 2 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. Because their reviews factor into the store’s rating, “every store manager will do everything to ensure this rating is as positive as possible.”

Asking for a receipt will practically guarantee you’re served the freshest food… https://www.rd.com/food/fun/mcdonalds-receipt-fresh-food/