Walt Disney World special Christmas package…

Verne HillAug 07, 2019

(Clark Howard Deals) The travel world is abuzz with news that Walt Disney World has just released details on its Ultimate Christmas package!

The package is for a five-night stay at a select Disney hotel starting December 21. Also included is a four-day Park-Hopper ticket for each guest sharing the room. It also throws in a Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party ticket and a $50 Epcot food card for everyone.

Guests will enjoy reserved access to the Epcot Forever show (that replaces IllumiNations), plus exclusive nighttime access to the Pandora rides, Expedition Everest and Rivers of Light at the Animal Kingdom. The package also promises to deliver a gift for the room on Christmas morning (no clue as to what the gift is..).

The sample price of $2,622.60 is based on three adults (over age 10) and one child.

Is this a good deal?

Robert Niles of the Theme Park Insider does a price breakdown to say — yes.

Niles calculates that three adults and a child attending the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on December 22 would cost $586.83. Throw in the four $50 Epcot food vouchers ($200) to that total, bringing the known cost of the tickets and food vouchers to $3,409.43.

Then compare that price to those on Disney’s package page of $3,980 for the same group for a stay at the Coronado Springs hotel and $4,780 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Subtracting the $3,409.43 ticket/voucher cost from those prices leaves us $570.57, or about $114 a night at Coronado Springs and $1,370.57, or about $274 at Animal Kingdom Lodge.

So the bundled package deal is good considering it is the most expensive season of the year to visit Disney World!

Here are other package prices at various resorts, based on a five-night stay arriving December 21:

  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, $199 per person, per night: $3,980
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, $239 per person, per night: $4,780
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (one-bedroom), $275 per person, per night: $5,500
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort, $345 per person, per night: $6,900

Availability is limited and reservations must be made by phone to 1-407-939-5268.

See more about this offer at DisneyWorld.com. See Clark’s travel planning and booking guide for the best tips on stress-free travel.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
