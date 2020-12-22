Walmart, FedEx unveil FREE at home ‘return service’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes through the “Carrier Pickup by FedEx.
It’s a four-step process:
Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
Select an item
Choose return pickup and appointment date
Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup
Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.
