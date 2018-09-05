‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event needs volunteers

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter needs 100 volunteers to help in various functions at its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday, Oct. 27 at Bailey Park located at 445 Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.
Volunteers are needed anytime between 6am til 2pm
Event-day roles include: event set-up, registration, parking, walk route support, refreshment station, T-shirt station, start and finish line cheerleaders, and breakdown. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at http://act.alz.org/WinstonSalem, Contact: James Grindstaff at jgrindstaff@alz.org or at 980-498-7740
