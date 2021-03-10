Search
Verne HillMar 10, 2021Comments Off on Wake Health: Visitation policy changes

These changes apply to all Wake Forest Baptist inpatient locations, with the exception of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are considered a patient under investigation (PUI). 

Wake Forest Baptist Health has updated its visitation policy as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021…

For adult patients:

Two healthy visitors may now stay with hospitalized adult patients as long as they wish, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Overnight stays and switching between family members and visitors are not permitted. Previously, only one visitor was permitted to stay with adult patients.

For pediatric patients:

Two healthy parents or legal guardians may continue to stay with pediatric patients at all times. This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.

For expectant mothers:

One healthy visitor is permitted for the expectant mother’s entire stay at all labor and delivery units in the health system. In addition, one adult labor coach is permitted from the time the mother is admitted until the completion of delivery recovery. A labor coach is not permitted for mothers delivering their baby by C-section.

For adult emergency department patients:

To maintain social distancing, no family members or visitors are permitted in adult emergency department waiting rooms, unless the patient meets special visitation situations. Only one healthy visitor may accompany non-PUI adult patients in the emergency department treatment space.

 

No visitors are permitted for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are considered a PUI, with exceptions made for end-of-life patients.

 

All visitors must continue to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Children, including siblings of patients, continue to not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients.

Families with special situations should contact their care team and attending physician.

Access remains limited to specific entrances at each hospital within the Wake Forest Baptist Health system and all visitors will continue to undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness.

Additional information can be found at www.wakehealth.edu.

Wednesday Word
