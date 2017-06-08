Search
Summer Safety Tips

Summer Safety Tips

Verne Hill Jun 08, 2017

Keeping your family safe this summer…  

 Sun Protection 101…

Regardless of what kind of sunscreen you choose, follow these steps to avoid getting burnt.

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen BEFORE you go outside. Aim for 15 to 30 minutes before.

-Reapply every two hours.  *Remember to apply sunscreen to often-forgotten parts of your body like your scalp, toes, ears and more. Also, wear a hat when you can!  For more information: Consumer Reportshttps://goo.gl/qEnthr

Dr Amy McMichael – Chair of Dermotology

http://www.wakehealth.edu/News-and-Media/Medical-Experts/McMichael-Amy.htm

 

Skin Health / Sun Protection 101

http://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts

 

Consumer Reports: Annual list of top sunscreens.

Included in the TOP 5: Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

       La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

Looking for an effective sunscreen spray?  Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.

 

 

Summer Safety Tips… 

Dr Howard Mell – Assistant professor of emergency medicine with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center     www.wakehealth.edu

Safety tips

-Stay hydrated (plain water or healthy energy drinks suggested)

-Water safety: Never swim alone

-How to prevent foodborne illnesses:  wash hand often, keep ‘cold foods – cold’ and throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…

 

WE ALL KNOW IT’S NO PICNIC IF THE GRUB MAKES YOU SICK

(Wake Health) Many of us are headed outdoors to celebrate summer.  As food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.  Foodborne illness is a serious public health threat. The CDC estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, annually. Check out these TIPS on keeping your picnic safe and FREE from unpleasant side effects…

http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips/

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

