Wake Health: Elderly Sleep Study

Verne HillOct 15, 2019Comments Off on Wake Health: Elderly Sleep Study

Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have received a $5.3 million federal grant to study whether sleep is as “good for the elderly mind as it is for the body”.   The study will examine whether lifestyle changes can improve chronic sleep problems.

For information about participating in the Wake Forest Baptist portion of the study, email to pointerstudy@wakehealth.edu or call 833-361-7591.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-good-night-s-sleep-may-help-older-adults-cope/article

 

