Researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have received a $5.3 million federal grant to study whether sleep is as “good for the elderly mind as it is for the body”. The study will examine whether lifestyle changes can improve chronic sleep problems.
For information about participating in the Wake Forest Baptist portion of the study, email to pointerstudy@wakehealth.edu or call 833-361-7591.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-good-night-s-sleep-may-help-older-adults-cope/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- New flavor for fall… - October 15, 2019
- Wake Health: Elderly Sleep Study - October 15, 2019
- Job Fair: DCCC, Davie Campus (OCT 16) - October 15, 2019