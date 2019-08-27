Wake Forest Football

Go Deacs
Wake Forest hosting Utah State at BB&T Field.
Season opener for football at home this Friday evening
Kick off at 8pm. Ticket info: https://godeacs.com/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- BUS 40: Main Street ramps to re-open Friday - August 28, 2019
- Wednesday News, August 28, 2019 - August 28, 2019
- Pumpkin spice offerings - August 27, 2019