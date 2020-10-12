Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health are merging.

The two entities, including Wake Forest School of Medicine, 42 hospitals and 1,500 care locations, will be combined under the name – Atrium Health.

Wake Forest School of Medicine will become the academic core of Atrium Health, building a second campus of the school of medicine in Charlotte (which is currently the largest city in the U.S. without a 4-year medical school).

Read more…

https://atriumhealth.org/about-us/newsroom/news/2020/10/atrium-health-and-wake-forest-baptist-health-combine-create-next-generation-academic-health-system