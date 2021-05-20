Search
Wake Forest Baptist AirCare celebrates 35 years

Verne Hill
May 20, 2021

AirCare – the air ambulance program of Wake Forest Baptist Health – is celebrating 35 years of treating and transporting critically ill and injured patients.

Billy Haynes, program manager for Wake Forest Baptist AirCare, remanences with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio) about the evolution of helping those in critical need through Aircare.

Overview: Over the past 35 years, AirCare has transported approximately 26,000 patients. Aircare’s First flight was in May 1986. AirCare has grown -from one helicopter to three helicopters and also includes four critical care ground ambulances that transport individuals across North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The fleet of three helicopters are strategically located throughout the region to ensure swift and methodical access and transportation. AirCare 1 is based at Davidson County Airport in Lexington,
AirCare 2 is stationed at Wilkes County Airport in North Wilkesboro
AirCare 3 is housed at Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Martinsville, Virginia.

AirCare responds to calls from first responders and hospitals 24/7. The helicopter is in the air within 10 minutes of receiving a call and the crew is in direct radio contact with EMS personnel at the scene or the physician at the referring hospital. The crew treats patients at the scene and usually is back in the air within 10 minutes and communicating with physicians in the emergency department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
https://www.retirementresourceguide.com/2021/05/11/wake-forest-baptist-aircare/

Previous PostLearn to Swim Summer Splash program for Guilford County 2nd graders
