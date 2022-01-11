Search
Wake Forest: Additional Covid safety protocol begins Wednesday, Jan 12

Jan 11, 2022

*Additional Covid protocol will be implemented starting this Wednesday (Jan 12, 2022) for indoor events including ‘games at the Joel Coliseum. Proper masking + proof of vaccination OR show proof of ‘negative Covid test’.

Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events for all patrons and working personnel.

Concession stands remain open and guests will be allowed to lower their masks while actively consuming food and beverage in their seats and other designated areas.

In addition to basketball games and indoor tennis matches, this policy applies to Varsity Arena at Reynolds Gymnasium for spring volleyball.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice as Wake Forest officials will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 variants and adapt health and safety strategies accordingly.

https://247sports.com/college/wake-forest/Board/103621/Contents/Wake-Forest-Athletics-Announces-Additional-Public-Health-Protoco-180070009/

College Hoops (men’s games): Wake Forest will host #8 Duke this Wednesday (Jan 12) at the Joel.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostUrgent Need for Blood Donations
