President Trump suggested on Wednesday in an interview with WECT-TV in Wilmington that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once in person and once by mail…

“Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote (in person)”.

Trump has been a frequent and vocal critic of mail-in voting, claiming — without evidence — that it is susceptible to fraud. Trump himself has voted by mail a number of times.

A little research…

Voting by mail is not new in the United States. Nearly one in four voters cast presidential ballots in 2016 by mail. A record number of mail-in ballots are expected for this November’s election due to concerns about in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: Voting more than once in an election is illegal. Voting twice is illegal under both North Carolina and federal law. WECT said the way North Carolina’s (election) system is set up, it is “clerically impossible for a person to vote twice,” because once the mail-in ballot is received, the voter would not be allowed to cast a vote in person”.

BTW: In North Carolina, it is also illegal “to induce” someone else to fraudulently cast a ballot”…

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-suggests-north-carolina-residents-vote-twice-which-is-illegal-2020-09-02

States, not the federal government, are charged with overseeing elections. There is not a national voter registration list—only states have registration lists.

https://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/double-voting.aspx

Reminder: Early voting happens statewide October 15 – October 31, 2020

*General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/