Voting continues for High Point’s new professional baseball team

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws
NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…
FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.
The new team name will be revealed on July 12. Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com
https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest
Verne Hill
