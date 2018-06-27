Search
Verne HillJun 27, 2018Comments Off on Voting continues for High Point’s new professional baseball team

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE:  All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.

The new team name will be revealed on July 12.  Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

 

