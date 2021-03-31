Update: The river otter water tank mural in Winston-Salem (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the FINAL VOTE in a national competition.
Voting is open ‘now thru Sunday, April 4.
www.elgl.org
BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.
https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Passion Week Timeline - March 31, 2021
- Vote for the River Otter - March 31, 2021
- The Crucifixion of Jesus explained medically - March 31, 2021