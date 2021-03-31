Vote for the River Otter

Update: The river otter water tank mural in Winston-Salem (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the FINAL VOTE in a national competition.

Voting is open ‘now thru Sunday, April 4.

www.elgl.org

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727