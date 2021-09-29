The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.
*Go to the voting link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg then ‘Vote for this Project’.
Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Today is National Coffee Day (SEPT 29) - September 29, 2021
- VOTE now: Salem Parkway renovation contest - September 29, 2021
- Barna: Half of US workers say pandemic has led them to re-evaluate their job - September 29, 2021