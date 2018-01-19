Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze

Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze

Verne HillJan 19, 2018Comments Off on Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze

Like

Your choices:  Lemon, Blueberry, Caramel and Maple

Krispy Kreme will roll out a new glaze based on our vote!

One vote per person, per day through this Monday (Jan 22)

Vote for your favorite:  http://www.krispykreme.com/voteforglaze

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad thru noon Friday

Verne HillJan 18, 2018

‘March for Life’ in DC (JAN 19)

Verne HillJan 18, 2018

Malachi Award: “Pro-Life Person of the Year” announced…

Verne HillJan 18, 2018

Community Events

Jan
19
Fri
all-day “The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
“The Compassion Experience” @ Sharpe Road Church of Christ (Greensboro)
Jan 19 – Jan 22 all-day
The Compassion Experience is an interactive self-guided journey where visitors can step inside homes, markets and schools of third-world countries without getting on a plane. It’s Free / For more info: (336) 272-0354 Hours: 1/19   (12:00 –[...]
11:30 am Lunch w/ Dr. Tony Evans @ The Bridge Church (Kernersville)
Lunch w/ Dr. Tony Evans @ The Bridge Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Topic: “Racial Reconciliation” Dr. Evans has served as the senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas for nearly four decades. This event is FREE for Pastors and their wives, however registration in required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pastors-luncheon-with-tony-evans-tickets-41873902971 [...]
7:00 pm Dr. Tony Evans @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Dr. Tony Evans @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
This event is open to men and women! Tickets: $15.00 (per person) http://2018triadmenssummit.eventbrite.com 336.202.2339  
Jan
20
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 20 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:15 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 20 @ 9:15 am – 2:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Dr. Tony Evans, Nikita Koloff, Lex Luger, Dr. Keith Carroll & Santes Beatty Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://2018triadmenssummit.eventbrite.com 336.202.2339 Hosted by Triad Area Wide Christian Men’s Ministry
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes