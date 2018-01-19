Vote for a new Krispy Kreme glaze

Your choices: Lemon, Blueberry, Caramel and Maple
Krispy Kreme will roll out a new glaze based on our vote!
One vote per person, per day through this Monday (Jan 22)
Vote for your favorite: http://www.krispykreme.com/voteforglaze
