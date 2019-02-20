Vote for your favorite BBQ restaurant…

You can vote for your favorite (out of 19 choices) once per day until voting ends on Tuesday, Feb 26 at noon.
Local choices include Lexington #1, The Barbeque Center, Smiley’s BBQ and Stamey’s (Greensboro).
The 10 winning BBQ spots in NC from USA Today will be announced on Friday, March 8. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-bbq-in-north-carolina/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
