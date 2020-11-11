Search
Did my vote count? Check your status…

Verne HillNov 11, 2020Comments Off on Did my vote count? Check your status…

Election 2020

Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check the status of your recent ‘vote’.  Reminder: It may take up to 2 weeks to update.

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are getting confused because they can’t find a record of them having voted. That’s because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot.  It can take several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

*If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at your polling location – your vote counted. That’s the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls and emails from nervous voters who can’t find a record that they voted on the state election website.

 

Note: As long as a mail in ‘absentee’ ballot was postmarked (or turned in) by Nov 3, 2020, the ballot will be vetted, if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.

Ballots cast on Election Day “were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections

Check YOUR vote: https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

