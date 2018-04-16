Energize Ministries: Volunteers needed on Tuesday in Greensboro to assist with tree, limb, and debris removal from Tornado damage.
When: 12:30-4:30pm
LOCATION: Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church
2501 Everitt St
Greensboro, NC 27401
Why: Lester Woodard is the pastor of this small church. The church has sustained significant damage and they do not have the people or resources readily available to get their property cleaned up.
Who: Anyone who can help!
Please bring work gloves, long pants, boots or closed toe shoes, tree trimmers, rakes, outdoor brooms, blowers, and heavy duty trash bags if able….if not, just bring a smile.
Contact: Andy Bowersox w/ Energize Ministries @ 828-898-3093
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest expands to multiple days - April 17, 2018
- Tax Day Deals - April 17, 2018
- Ways to help: Tornado relief efforts in Greensboro - April 17, 2018