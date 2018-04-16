Search
Volunteers needed on Tuesday in Greensboro

Verne HillApr 16, 2018Comments Off on Volunteers needed on Tuesday in Greensboro

Energize Ministries: Volunteers needed on Tuesday in Greensboro to assist with tree, limb, and debris removal from Tornado damage.

When:   12:30-4:30pm

LOCATION:   Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church

2501 Everitt St

Greensboro, NC  27401

Why:  Lester Woodard is the pastor of this small church.  The church has sustained significant damage and they do not have the people or resources readily available to get their property cleaned up.

Who:  Anyone who can help!

Please bring work gloves, long pants, boots or closed toe shoes, tree trimmers, rakes, outdoor brooms, blowers, and heavy duty trash bags if able….if not, just bring a smile.

Contact: Andy Bowersox w/ Energize Ministries @ 828-898-3093

