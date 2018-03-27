Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and up with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities.
Date: April 13 (that’s a Friday evening) from 7-10pm
New location this year: Calvary Day School 5000 Country Club Road in W-S.
Sponsored by a variety of churches, schools and community groups. This is a FREE event and open to the first 300 guests…
Register online: http://www.joypromwinstonsalem.org
Volunteers are still needed for the 4th annual Joy Prom Winston-Salem Ages 16 and up – especially male volunteers
Contact: Donna Zayas
Questions? info@joypromwinstonsalem.org or call 336-701-0078.
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094eaaab29a7fa7-joyprom1
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline 2018 - March 27, 2018
- Faith-based films are performing well at the box office… - March 27, 2018
- Volunteers needed: Joy Prom Winston-Salem - March 27, 2018