Volunteers needed: Joy Prom Winston-Salem

Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and up with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities.

Date: April 13 (that’s a Friday evening) from 7-10pm

New location this year: Calvary Day School 5000 Country Club Road in W-S.

Sponsored by a variety of churches, schools and community groups. This is a FREE event and open to the first 300 guests…

Register online: http://www.joypromwinstonsalem.org

Volunteers are still needed for the 4th annual Joy Prom Winston-Salem Ages 16 and up – especially male volunteers

Contact: Donna Zayas

Questions? info@joypromwinstonsalem.org or call 336-701-0078.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094eaaab29a7fa7-joyprom1