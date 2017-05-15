Volunteers Needed: Cape Lookout Lighthouse

The National Park Service is looking for people to lead tours of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and the national seashore.

The park service is holding an information and recruitment session this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum in Harkers Island. The park is seeking volunteers who can assist with leading tours of the lighthouse and orient park visitors during the summer.

A light supper will be provided, followed by a brief presentation and discussion and question-and-answer session.

Details: Annual Volunteer Opportunities webpage. https://goo.gl/xCTxhT