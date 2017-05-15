The National Park Service is looking for people to lead tours of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and the national seashore.
The park service is holding an information and recruitment session this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum in Harkers Island. The park is seeking volunteers who can assist with leading tours of the lighthouse and orient park visitors during the summer.
A light supper will be provided, followed by a brief presentation and discussion and question-and-answer session.
Details: Annual Volunteer Opportunities webpage. https://goo.gl/xCTxhT
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” - May 15, 2017
- Security: Protecting YOUR computer against a ‘ransomware’ attack - May 15, 2017
- Volunteers Needed: Cape Lookout Lighthouse - May 15, 2017