Volunteer Firefighters needed…

Verne HillJan 10, 2019

Of the nearly 1.2 million firefighters in the US, more than 800,000 are volunteers. But attracting volunteers has become a challenge in recent years.

*Guil-Rand and the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Departments are two of 15 departments in North Carolina taking part in a ‘campaign’ – sponsored by the N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs –  to try to attract more recruits.

Those interested at volunteering at the Guil-Rand Fire Department or the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Department can visit www.guil-randfire.com or www.gumtreefire.com.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fire-departments-struggle-to-recruit-the-number-of-volunteer-firefighters/article_b7f6d0f6-eaa4-5153-820c-c499812acc35.html

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
