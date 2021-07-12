If you have Netflix, check out ‘Voices of Fire’.
One pastor – Bishop Ezekiel Williams of Faith World Ministries – has a dream (a vision) of assembling an unconventional Gospel choir from ‘local’ talent in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. And his nephew (multi-Grammy and Oscar winner Pharrell Williams) is funding the project. From thousands of applicants, 300 singers were invited to Hampton Roads to try out for 75 choir places.
‘Voices of Fire’…something wholesome to binge watch. https://www.netflix.com/title/81005127
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
