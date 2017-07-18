Visa offering ‘Cashless Challenge’ to eateries?

The credit card company is offering restaurants in the US $10,000 dollars …if they stop accepting cash.

-The plan called the “Visa Cashless Challenge” is to convince small business restaurants, cafés and food trucks to stop accepting cash, forcing customers to pay with credit cards or digital payments.

-If a restaurant opts in, it’ll get a $10,000 dollar (gift) from Visa to help pay for technology upgrades including installing platforms that accept payments from phones, smart watches or other devices.

–Visa has a clear incentive: Credit card companies charge processing fees and tack on other charges to businesses that accept their cards as payment.

-On the flip side: Those credit card fees can cut painfully into the margins any small business, and it could even mean life or death for a small mom and pop shop.

U.S. Small Business Administration blog post that fees for credit card transaction can cost businesses up to 5% of their revenue.

