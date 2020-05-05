Virtual Job Fairs in May

Triad Goodwill is hosting two Virtual Job Fairs on May 13 and May 27.

Job seekers can pre-register with their computers or smartphones at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair.

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.

The Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 and 27 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with hourly sessions both days at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Featured employers at the first Virtual Job Fair event include Spectrum, XLC Services, Cintas, Graham Personnel, The Reserves Network, Papa John’s and Triad Goodwill, with more employers to be announced.