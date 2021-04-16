Virtual Job Fair with WS/FC Schools

Virtual Job Fair
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening this Saturday (April 17) from 9am to noon. Various positions are open throughout the school system.
Register online: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/WSFCS/e/oP7y1
