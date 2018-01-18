Virginia school district gets online ‘snow day’ sponsor

(Blacksburg, Virginia) Montgomery County students + parents woke up Wednesday morning to a phone call calling off school for snow. But, for the first time: The district’s online ‘snow day post’ had a sponsor – the locally owned and operated Domino’s Pizza franchise. *Montgomery County has never had a snow-day sponsor before but the idea was appealing to the cash strapped school district. For sponsorship rights to the school district’s social media posts, the local Domino’s franchise donated $600 dollars to the county’s Educational Foundation. And promote the school district’s programs on fliers that come on pizza boxes (in-kind advertising valued at about $1,800). https://goo.gl/rES2zM
