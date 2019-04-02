Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Viewer likely saved Deborah Norville’s life?

Viewer likely saved Deborah Norville’s life?

Verne HillApr 02, 2019Comments Off on Viewer likely saved Deborah Norville’s life?

Like

Prayers please:  “Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville says she is so glad we live in a world of “see something, say something.”

In a video message to her viewers on Monday, Norville said that many years ago a viewer reached out to her and commented on something she saw. “It was a lump on my neck. Norville said, ‘You need to get it checked out.’”

At the time, Norville went to a doctor who said it was nothing – a thyroid nodule.

But, she continued to get the lump looked at.

UPDATE: Recently, Norville’s doctor told her it was something more concerning – a very localized form of cancer. Norville is having surgery TODAY (April 2).

Good News: She will not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

“If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon

and I thank you very much,” Norville said.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/01/inside-edition-anchor-deborah-norville-to-undergo-surgery-for-cancerous-lump-after-viewer-reaches-out/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, April 02, 2019

Verne HillApr 02, 2019

“Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5

Verne HillApr 01, 2019

AARP: Free tax preparation help locally

Verne HillApr 01, 2019

Community Events

Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
3
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 3 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 3 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes