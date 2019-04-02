Viewer likely saved Deborah Norville’s life?

Prayers please: “Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville says she is so glad we live in a world of “see something, say something.”

In a video message to her viewers on Monday, Norville said that many years ago a viewer reached out to her and commented on something she saw. “It was a lump on my neck. Norville said, ‘You need to get it checked out.’”

At the time, Norville went to a doctor who said it was nothing – a thyroid nodule.

But, she continued to get the lump looked at.

UPDATE: Recently, Norville’s doctor told her it was something more concerning – a very localized form of cancer. Norville is having surgery TODAY (April 2).

Good News: She will not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

“If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon

and I thank you very much,” Norville said.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/01/inside-edition-anchor-deborah-norville-to-undergo-surgery-for-cancerous-lump-after-viewer-reaches-out/