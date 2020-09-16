View YOUR Sample Ballot

November 3, 2020 is General Election Day in NC!

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Enter a first name and last name, then click Search to view Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Find Your County Board of Elections info: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo/

Important Dates…

Voters have until Oct. 27, 2020 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed. Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

You have the option to request a ballot online via the Absentee Ballot Request Portal. Request an Absentee Ballot online: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home

BallotTrax: Use BallotTrax to track the status of their ballot from when it is mailed to when it is received by the county board of elections. BallotTrax allows NC voters with valid absentee ballot requests to create an account. Once the account is created, voters will be able to:

*Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

*Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

*Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

Track your Absentee Ballot: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/

Click here for more information on creating an account in BallotTrax. https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Press/BallotTrax/BallotTrax%20County%20Voter%20Guide%20v1.pdf