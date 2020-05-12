Job interviewing over the Internet and by Phone
Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares helpful tips with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show).
Listen now…
Tips to Success in our ‘New Normal’…
Body language is communication made up of the non-verbal expressions and characteristics Actually, body language is extremely important when it comes to Face-to-Face interviews. More so than the words you say. Here’s the breakdown:
7% spoken words, 38% tone, and 55% body language.
Video Interviewing
Look into the camera, not at the screen
Camera height
Lighting
Check your background / Avoid distractions
Dress appropriately
Telephone Tips…
Speak clearly & a little slower
*Tone of voice is critical since they can’t see you
Dress Up & Stand Up
Land line – better quality?
Quiet area
Need help learning LinkedIn?
Contact Job Coach Randy Wooden at (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Video vs Phone Interviewing in the COVID Age - May 12, 2020
- Where to safely worship during a pandemic? - May 12, 2020
- Pray for Ravi Zacharias and his family - May 12, 2020