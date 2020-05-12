Video vs Phone Interviewing in the COVID Age

Job interviewing over the Internet and by Phone

Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares helpful tips with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show).

Tips to Success in our ‘New Normal’…

Body language is communication made up of the non-verbal expressions and characteristics Actually, body language is extremely important when it comes to Face-to-Face interviews. More so than the words you say. Here’s the breakdown:

7% spoken words, 38% tone, and 55% body language.

Video Interviewing

Look into the camera, not at the screen

Camera height

Lighting

Check your background / Avoid distractions

Dress appropriately

Telephone Tips…

Speak clearly & a little slower

*Tone of voice is critical since they can’t see you

Dress Up & Stand Up

Land line – better quality?

Quiet area

Need help learning LinkedIn?

Contact Job Coach Randy Wooden at (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org