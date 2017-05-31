Video: U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church

U2 fights hate with a little gospel music.

“They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls,” lead singer Bono said of the terrorists during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “They hate everything that we love. And the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester.”

The Irish rock band U2 appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night for a surprise, emotional performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” in honor of the Manchester terror victims. The band members live only an hour’s flight away from the city and were deeply affected by the horrific attack.

The Gospel gives hope in the midst of tragedy. Bono says the power of art is especially seen when tragedy strikes. He fell in love with music when his mother tragically died.

“I became an artist through the portal of grief,” Bono told Taylor. “My mother died at her own father’s gravesite. As he was being lowered into the ground she had an aneurysm. I was 14.”

It was an event that changed his life forever and motivates him to touch the families of Manchester and the rest of the world with his music.

CBN News / Check out the video and story https://goo.gl/4oubIW