Video: NC Pastor Captures EF-1 Tornado on Video

As a tornado hit a Sampson County town on Tuesday afternoon, a pastor who was at his home managed to capture video of the twister passing close by.

The tornado hit the town of Autryville (east of Fayetteville) around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday, causing major damage to several homes, the town’s fire station and injured one person.

