Video: NC Pastor Captures EF-1 Tornado on Video

As a tornado hit a Sampson County town on Tuesday afternoon, a pastor who was at his home managed to capture video of the twister passing close by.
The tornado hit the town of Autryville (east of Fayetteville) around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday, causing major damage to several homes, the town’s fire station and injured one person.
Source: News 2 WFMY https://goo.gl/sBxvrI
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
