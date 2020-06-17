Video: “We Must Not Be Conformed to this World”

Jerry Roberts, a maintenance manager at a farm in Texas, unleashed a six minute heart-felt message on Facebook about the state of the nation – lacking the one thing that transforms lives – JESUS.
Mr Roberts says that, “if you are a follower of Jesus Christ all lives matter not just African American lives because Jesus died for all. Every life on this earth matters.”
*You can watch his entire message on Facebook / wbfj.
https://www.faithwire.com/2020/06/16/protesting-isnt-going-to-change-anybody-texas-ranchers-epic-only-jesus-message/
