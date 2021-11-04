Veterans Parade in Winston-Salem, Saturday morning

NOV 06, 2021: Veterans Parade this Saturday morning in Winston-Salem.
The parade (Nov 6) will begin at 10am at Spring and Fourth streets then head east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street, winding up at Corpening Plaza.
NOTE: Come early – At 9am Saturday morning there will be a display of military trucks, speakers, the national anthem, 21-gun salute, and free coffee in front of Foothills on west Fourth Street. Everyone invited (dog friendly event).
*Hosted by the Triad Vietnam Veterans Association
https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-veterans-parade-to-be-held/
Veteran’s Day is next Thursday (NOV 11)
