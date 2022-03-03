April 1-3, 2022 (Friday – Sunday) at Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem
Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt.
Sign up now, space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Veterans Dental Clinic - March 3, 2022
- Thursday News, March 03, 2022 - March 3, 2022
- The real Dr Seuss - March 2, 2022