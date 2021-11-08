Veterans Day happenings in the Triad

Veterans Day is Thursday (NOV 11, 2021)

Lexington’s annual Veterans Day parade (Thursday, NOV 11) will start at 4pm on Main Street. The parade will follow Main Street from Hemstead Street to 9th Avenue. Organized by the Davidson County Veterans Council. Source: Uptown Lexington (Facebook)

Military Appreciation Week at the NC Zoo FREE admission to Military personnel – November 8-14 (with military ID) plus, $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. https://www.nczoo.org/events/military-appreciation-week