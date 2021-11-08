Veterans Day is Thursday (NOV 11, 2021)
Lexington’s annual Veterans Day parade (Thursday, NOV 11) will start at 4pm on Main Street. The parade will follow Main Street from Hemstead Street to 9th Avenue. Organized by the Davidson County Veterans Council. Source: Uptown Lexington (Facebook)
Military Appreciation Week at the NC Zoo FREE admission to Military personnel – November 8-14 (with military ID) plus, $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. https://www.nczoo.org/events/military-appreciation-week
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Veterans Day happenings in the Triad - November 8, 2021
- Tackle these 7 home chores this Fall to make your home safer - November 8, 2021
- The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis (FILM) - November 8, 2021