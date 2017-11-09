Search
Veterans Day Deals, Freebies and Specials

Veterans Day Deals, Freebies and Specials

Nov 09, 2017

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day, unless otherwise noted and available at participating locations.    Some exclusions apply.

Veterans can enjoy free meals, drinks, treats and even a haircut and car wash. Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

 

Businesses saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend.  Check out this link from USA Today:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2017/11/07/veterans-day-deals-2017/837499001/

 

Additions…

On Saturday, November 11, Sheetz convenience stores invites all veterans and all active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 564 store locations. Sheetz stores that offer carwashes will also provide a free carwash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.

 

K&W Cafeterias will celebrate Veteran’s Day by thanking veterans and active duty military personnel with a free meal from 11am to closing Saturday. The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and beverage. Military ID or proof of military service is required. The offer includes dine-in or take-out.

