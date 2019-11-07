Veterans Day 2019: Freebies and Discounts

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th, 2019.
Veterans Day free services or discounts, such as free or discounted hotels, haircuts, car washes and many more deals specifically for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and military dependents.
Veterans Day Deals
North Carolina loves Veterans…
Black River Paintball – Angier, NC
On 11/11 from 9am-5pm get free admission and free rental equipment.
CharBar No. 7 – CLT, Matthews, Greensboro, Southern Pines, Mint Hill, NC
Veterans can stop by any of our Char Bar locations to enjoy a burger and fries on November 11.
Country Club of Salisbury – Salisbury, NC
On Sat. Nov. 9th and Sun.y Nov. 10th, complimentary Greens Fees for all Military Veterans, retired Military, and Active Duty Military for . The only charge will be a $20 cart fee.
Crabby Oddwaters – Sunset Beach, NC
All Veterans will receive 15% off their entire meal for dine-in (or take-out lunch specials from Bill’s Seafood downstairs).
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill – Greensboro, NC
Slow Roasted Prime Rib Veterans receive Free Prime Rib or Shrimp & Grits w/ side this Monday for Veterans Day.
Emmet’s Social Table – Waxhaw, NC
Veterans and troops receive a free meal on Veterans Day and the Sunday before (November 10).
New York Pizza Pub – Nags Head, NC
Veterans enoy a free appetizer with a paid entree on Veterans Day.
North Carolina Zoo – Asheboro, NC
Active duty, veteran, and retired military receives receives free admission and a discount off admission for up to 6 accompanying guests Nov 9-17 with ID verification.
Simply Massage & Wellness – Burlington, NC
Free float sessions to any Veteran, Active Duty Military, or First Responder on Monday, November 11.
Tryon Palace – New Bern, NC
