Veterans Day: 10 ways you can show vets that you appreciate them

Ways to show veterans you appreciate them –

If you personally know a veteran (perhaps a relative, friend, or even a neighbor), write them a postcard or an email that recognizes them on Veterans Day. And/or call a veteran on the phone to ask about their time in the military. This is one way to engage beyond just saying thank you. Ask a vet where they served, where were they stationed, and what specific jobs they did while serving.

If you’re not close to a veteran, write a thank you card and drop it off at a VA hospital. If you’re not in time for this Veterans Day, that’s fine; a thoughtful card is appreciated any time. Or, contact Operation Gratitude which sends letters of thanks and care packages to veterans as well as deployed vets.

Place a small flag on every veteran’s grave. This is an annual tradition for many scout troops. In some states, there are “Operation Flags For Vets” organizations. Call your local cemetary first.

Do you have a driver’s license? Help bring disabled vets to their doctor appointments. Contact the hospital service coordinator [PDF] at your local VA Hospital.

If you make charitable donations, consider helping wounded veterans. Or, sponsor an “honor flight” to send veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington D.C. to see their national monuments. Donate here.

Perhaps you or your church group or scout group would like to actively help a vet in your own community? Contact a local veterans assistance program, such as the one offered by DAV. From helping do yard work or running errands. There’s sure to be a need.

Call your Veterans Administration Hospital. See how you can help out.

Display the flag proudly to salute our veterans! See how to properly display the American Flag.

Read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCreae and reflect on the poem’s significance to veterans.

Spend an hour or more learning about our nation’s veterans. The Great War Society has developed a Web site devoted to World War I educational materials. The World War II Memorial celebrates the victory of “the greatest generation” with a design that uses moving water to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial online; this moving memorial, dedicated in 1995, is the latest addition to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. See a registry of all the names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about the military men and women who are on duty today.