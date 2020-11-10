Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Veterans Day: 10 ways you can show vets that you appreciate them

Veterans Day: 10 ways you can show vets that you appreciate them

Verne HillNov 10, 2020Comments Off on Veterans Day: 10 ways you can show vets that you appreciate them

Like

Ways to show veterans you appreciate them –

If you personally know a veteran (perhaps a relative, friend, or even a neighbor), write them a postcard or an email that recognizes them on Veterans Day. And/or call a veteran on the phone to ask about their time in the military. This is one way to engage beyond just saying thank you. Ask a vet where they served, where were they stationed, and what specific jobs they did while serving.

If you’re not close to a veteran, write a thank you card and drop it off at a VA hospital. If you’re not in time for this Veterans Day, that’s fine; a thoughtful card is appreciated any time. Or, contact Operation Gratitude which sends letters of thanks and care packages to veterans as well as deployed vets.

 

Place a small flag on every veteran’s grave. This is an annual tradition for many scout troops. In some states, there are “Operation Flags For Vets” organizations. Call your local cemetary first.

 

Do you have a driver’s license? Help bring disabled vets to their doctor appointments. Contact the hospital service coordinator [PDF] at your local VA Hospital.

 

If you make charitable donations, consider helping wounded veterans. Or, sponsor an “honor flight” to send veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington D.C. to see their national monuments. Donate here.

 

Perhaps you or your church group or scout group would like to actively help a vet in your own community? Contact a local veterans assistance program, such as the one offered by DAV. From helping do yard work or running errands. There’s sure to be a need.

 

Call your Veterans Administration Hospital. See how you can help out.

 

Display the flag proudly to salute our veterans! See how to properly display the American Flag.

 

Read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCreae and reflect on the poem’s significance to veterans.

 

Spend an hour or more learning about our nation’s veterans. The Great War Society has developed a Web site devoted to World War I educational materials. The World War II Memorial celebrates the victory of “the greatest generation” with a design that uses moving water to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial online; this moving memorial, dedicated in 1995, is the latest addition to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. See a registry of all the names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

https://www.almanac.com/veterans-day

Learn more about the military men and women who are on duty today.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAHA: Eat more 'chili peppers'...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 11, 2020

Deals for Vets

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes