Veterans coffee event in Mocksville (March 1)

Veterans coffee at Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville this Thursday morning (March 1)
Free, light breakfast including Krispy Kreme coffee and doughnuts.
The coffees are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.
A Veterans Coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Don Timmons, 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org
