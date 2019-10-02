Search
Vaping Crisis: ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’

Verne HillOct 02, 2019Comments Off on Vaping Crisis: ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’

Referring to the ‘vaping crisis’ that has sent hundreds to the ER, with at least 12 deaths.

Headline of the Morning:  ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’

USA TODAY: Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal cannabis industry, have taken a hit as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes

Americans strongly support making vaping companies list all ingredients and health risks on product labels and barring teens from purchasing the electronic nicotine-delivery devices, according to a new USA TODAY survey.

*But 59% surveyed agree banning vaping will drive more consumers to the unregulated black market, the poll said. Read more

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/10/02/americans-strongly-support-teen-vaping-ban-poll-says/3826575002/

