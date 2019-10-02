Referring to the ‘vaping crisis’ that has sent hundreds to the ER, with at least 12 deaths.
Headline of the Morning: ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’
USA TODAY: Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal cannabis industry, have taken a hit as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes
Americans strongly support making vaping companies list all ingredients and health risks on product labels and barring teens from purchasing the electronic nicotine-delivery devices, according to a new USA TODAY survey.
*But 59% surveyed agree banning vaping will drive more consumers to the unregulated black market, the poll said. Read more
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/10/02/americans-strongly-support-teen-vaping-ban-poll-says/3826575002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Students: BringYour Bible to School this Thursday (Oct 3) - October 2, 2019
- NC Real ID: What you need to know - October 2, 2019
- Vaping Crisis: ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’ - October 2, 2019