Vandals ripped this statue from its base?

Christopher Columbus, Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln. Who’s next?

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, News York on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom. The statue was found about 50 feet from its pedestal, police said, with minimal damage.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/its-beyond-disappointing-frederick-douglass-statue-vandalized-in-new-york-park/33213596

“History is not there for you to like or dislike. It’s here for you to learn from.”

Comments from Retired Army lieutenant colonel Allen West who sees a problem in the removal of statues and re-naming military bases. It’s a lost opportunity for Americans to learn from our nation’s history. Why do a ‘few’ in this current rush by some to destroy or cleanse parts of US history from the public square. Read more on the news blog.

https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/allen-west-responds-statue-destruction-history-not-like-dislike/