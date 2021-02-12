Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

Verne HillFeb 12, 2021Comments Off on Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

Like

“What is LOVE?” #1 searched question about ‘love’ on Google ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As we search the scriptures, the short answer: Love Comes from God

1 John 4:10 says…

“This is love:

not that we loved God,

but that He (God) loved us and sent his Son

 as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”

 

Valentine’s Day by the numbers

Flowers

Close to 70% of men buy flowers for someone special on Valentine’s Day.

15% of women admit they will send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day!

Cards

Hallmark makes 1,400 Valentine’s greeting cards!

Candy

36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold this week.

PETS?

20% of pet owners will give their pets a Valentine’s gift.

https://www.gourmetgiftbaskets.com/Blog/post/crazy-valentines-day-facts.aspx

 

Clark Howard: Best deals on Valentine’s Day flowers

Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Lidl, Whole Foods, even Costco in the flower business this weekend.

https://clarkdeals.com/best-deals/places-to-get-the-best-deals-on-valentines-day-flowers/

 

“You make my heart melt” and “We go really Gouda together.”

Aldi is selling small heart shaped boxes of cheese? The cheesier, the better?

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a35336802/aldi-valentines-day-cheese/

 

According to numerous nutritionists and health experts, and a myriad of studies, chocolate can actually do a lot for your body’s health. That’s because cacao (kəˈkāō) —the plant from which chocolate derives—can provide a significant amount of health benefits. This means the darker the chocolate the better—because there’s more of the natural cacao in that bar.   https://www.eatthis.com/what-happens-body-eat-chocolate/

 

Do you love sweet treats?  A Canadian company ‘Candy Funhouse’ is hiring full-time and part-time candy testers, A.K.A. “candyologists.”  Candidates should have a high-school diploma, no food allergies and must be “passionate about confectionary.” The job pays $30 an hour. Deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

https://fox4kc.com/news/love-candy-canadian-company-hiring-candy-testers/

 

Survey: Are you losing the battle over the TV remote control, out of love? The ‘average American in a relationship’ will spend several hundred hours a year watching something on TV – they don’t particularly like – out of love for their partner. Two in three (65%) think their willingness to sit through a show or movie, they despise, is a sign of true love.       Source: OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans.                         https://www.studyfinds.org/americans-watch-tv-they-hate-avoid-argument/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Blessed to Bless ministries

Verne HillFeb 12, 2021

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

Verne HillFeb 12, 2021

Friday News, February 12, 2021

Verne HillFeb 12, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes