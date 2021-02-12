Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

“What is LOVE?” #1 searched question about ‘love’ on Google ahead of Valentine’s Day.

As we search the scriptures, the short answer: Love Comes from God

1 John 4:10 says…

“This is love:

not that we loved God,

but that He (God) loved us and sent his Son

as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”

Valentine’s Day by the numbers

Flowers

Close to 70% of men buy flowers for someone special on Valentine’s Day.

15% of women admit they will send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day!

Cards

Hallmark makes 1,400 Valentine’s greeting cards!

Candy

36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold this week.

PETS?

20% of pet owners will give their pets a Valentine’s gift.

Clark Howard: Best deals on Valentine’s Day flowers

Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Lidl, Whole Foods, even Costco in the flower business this weekend.

“You make my heart melt” and “We go really Gouda together.”

Aldi is selling small heart shaped boxes of cheese? The cheesier, the better?

According to numerous nutritionists and health experts, and a myriad of studies, chocolate can actually do a lot for your body’s health. That’s because cacao (kəˈkāō) —the plant from which chocolate derives—can provide a significant amount of health benefits. This means the darker the chocolate the better—because there’s more of the natural cacao in that bar. https://www.eatthis.com/what-happens-body-eat-chocolate/

Do you love sweet treats? A Canadian company ‘Candy Funhouse’ is hiring full-time and part-time candy testers, A.K.A. “candyologists.” Candidates should have a high-school diploma, no food allergies and must be “passionate about confectionary.” The job pays $30 an hour. Deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

Survey: Are you losing the battle over the TV remote control, out of love? The ‘average American in a relationship’ will spend several hundred hours a year watching something on TV – they don’t particularly like – out of love for their partner. Two in three (65%) think their willingness to sit through a show or movie, they despise, is a sign of true love. Source: OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans. https://www.studyfinds.org/americans-watch-tv-they-hate-avoid-argument/