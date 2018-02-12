Valentine’s Day and being Single – finding contentment

Valentine’s Day is not an easy or light thing to face as a single person. The chick flicks, charming cards, and chocolate hearts can easily make us feel sad and tired — and tired of feeling sad. But for Christians, this is no excuse to wallow in our loneliness or discontentment. This year, I will not celebrate Valentine’s Day, but it is not simply because I’m frustrated or lonely. It’s because I would rather enjoy God’s gifts of contentment, fulfillment, and hope — gifts that Christ died to purchase for us, whether we’re single or married.

5 Things Singles Should Do on Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Day Survival Guide

Here are some proven suggestions:

*If you’re a lady, buy yourself a piece of jewelry or make an appointment for yourself at the spa! This is a day to celebrate you. The Bible says, “Love others as you love yourself.” It’s okay to love yourself! So do it, in style.

*Men, this is the perfect opportunity to have fun too. I realize that Valentine’s Day is traditionally marketed towards women, but you can certainly lay claim. Go to a movie or sporting event with some friends. You can also bless the special women in your life (mothers, sisters, and friends) by treating them to a date and/or buying them flowers.

*Show your friends and family how much you love them by sending cards or gifts. As a single person, you can make an enormous impact.

7 Reasons Why Being Single on Valentine’s Day Rocks

Believe it or not, being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean moping around like a sad, depressed teenager! Like all of God’s gifts, this ‘season’ is meant to be enjoyed and used wisely.

