Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Valentine’s Day and being Single – finding contentment

Valentine’s Day and being Single – finding contentment

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018Comments Off on Valentine’s Day and being Single – finding contentment

Like

Valentine’s Day is not an easy or light thing to face as a single person. The chick flicks, charming cards, and chocolate hearts can easily make us feel sad and tired — and tired of feeling sad. But for Christians, this is no excuse to wallow in our loneliness or discontentment. This year, I will not celebrate Valentine’s Day, but it is not simply because I’m frustrated or lonely. It’s because I would rather enjoy God’s gifts of contentment, fulfillment, and hope — gifts that Christ died to purchase for us, whether we’re single or married.

Valentine’s Day for Single Christians by  Grace Rankin / Desiring God     https://goo.gl/Mr8vxe

 

5 Things Singles Should Do on Valentine’s Day

Brittany Rust   / Crosswalk.com    https://goo.gl/9jhnd3

 

A Valentine’s Day Survival Guide

Here are some proven suggestions:

*If you’re a lady, buy yourself a piece of jewelry or make an appointment for yourself at the spa! This is a day to celebrate you. The Bible says, “Love others as you love yourself.” It’s okay to love yourself! So do it, in style.

*Men, this is the perfect opportunity to have fun too. I realize that Valentine’s Day is traditionally marketed towards women, but you can certainly lay claim. Go to a movie or sporting event with some friends. You can also bless the special women in your life (mothers, sisters, and friends) by treating them to a date and/or buying them flowers.

*Show your friends and family how much you love them by sending cards or gifts. As a single person, you can make an enormous impact.

*Volunteer to babysit for a married couple, while they enjoy a romantic evening out.    CBN News    https://goo.gl/DXzYtS

 

7 Reasons Why Being Single on Valentine’s Day Rocks

Believe it or not, being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean moping around like a sad, depressed teenager! Like all of God’s gifts, this ‘season’ is meant to be enjoyed and used wisely.

https://goo.gl/4fWfsJ

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Update: Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

Monday News, FEB 12, 2018

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

‘Student Rights Handbook’ and Religious Freedom (ADF)

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

Community Events

Feb
12
Mon
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 12 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:00 pm “Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
“Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Feb 12 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The “Run for God” is a practical guide to running a 12-week training plan aimed at completing a 5k while maintaining a Christian focus. This program is designed for all ages and fitness levels and[...]
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Feb 12 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes