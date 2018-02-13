Search
Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials 2018

Valentine's Day Restaurant Specials 2018

Verne Hill Feb 13, 2018

Celebrate the season of love with Valentine’s meals and deals from a few your favorite restaurants.

Select restaurants  are offering great deals and specials so you can save on your romantic dinner as well as take advantage of free treats throughout the week.

Disclaimer: Call ahead and make sure your location is participating. Offers and pricing vary by franchise and location.

MoJoe Coffee House in Welcome, NC      Bring your sweetheart in Tuesday or Wednesday night for a valentine coffee!
Buy one get one free!!!

• Auntie Anne’s – Buy one heart-shaped pretzel, get one free on Feb. 14, if you’re a My Pretzel Perks member. To receive the offer, download the app before 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 13. Details here.

• Baskin Robbins – Baskin Robbins is celebrating Valentine’s Day with coupons for $3 off ice cream cake and $2 off any Polar Pizza. The Polar Pizza is a heart-shaped double-fudge brownie crust topped with the Love Potion #31 Ice Cream, fudge brownie pieces, marshmallow topping and heart decorations. Details here.

• Chick-fil-A – Get a 30-count order of nuggets or a 10-count order of Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container on Feb. 14.

• Cold Stone Creamery – Cold Stone has some Valentine’s-Day themed treats available for the month of February. Try the heart-shaped Fudge Truffle Decadence ice cream cake (which includes layers of red velvet).

• Dairy Queen – DQ has a variety of specialty desserts for Valentine’s Day. These include the Dipped Strawberry with Ghirardelli Blizzard and the heart-shaped Cupid Cake, which serves two.

• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Get the Texas Style Dinner for Two Special for $22. This special is available every week day after 4 p.m. in February at participating locations. Includes two two-meat plates, two sides and buttery rolls. See full details.

• Dunkin’ Donuts – Dunkin’s heart-shaped donuts are back for Valentine’s Day. Availability may vary by location, but options include Pretty in Pink (strawberry frosted with sprinkles) and Donut Be Jelly (jelly donut).

• Great American Cookies – Order your custom heart-shaped cookie cake. Great American Cookies has plenty of romantic slogans and designs to choose from. Prices vary by location, but the heart-shaped cookie cakes start at around $35 for a 16-inch round. You can order online and pick up as soon as a few hours after placing your order.

• Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day specialty donuts are back through Feb. 14. Donuts include Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, Cookies & Kreme Heart with Oreo, Pink Heart with Strawberry Flavored Icing and Sprinkle Heart.

• The Melting Pot – This go-to Valentine’s Day destination is celebrating between Feb. 9 and Feb. 18 with a variety of romantic extras. Between Feb. 9 and 18 (excluding Feb. 14), choose between the regular menu and special Valentine’s Day menu. On Feb. 14, The Melting Pot will be serving a pre-fixe menu (regular menu won’t be available, pricing varies by location). Parties of five or more can enjoy the Valentine’s menu for a special per-head price (pricing varies by location). Reservations required.

• Panera Bread – For a limited time, get heart-shaped cookies. Prices and availability vary by location.

• Pizza Hut – Order the Valentine Bundle and get a heart-shaped one-topping pizza, with choice of dessert (Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie or Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie). Prices will vary by toppings and dessert chosen.

• Ruby Tuesday – Ruby Tuesday is celebrating Valentine’s Day with its Love at First Bite menu. Order a sweet and smokey Hickory Bourbon entree and get the Garden Bar for just $3.99 extra. The menu also includes red specialty drinks, including the Patron Strawberry Margarita and the Maker’s Mark Bourbon Berry Smash. More details here.

• Shoney’s – Get dinner for two for $24.99 on Valentine’s Day from 4 p.m. to closing. Includes two entrees and Hot Fudge Cake to share. Only at participating locations.

• Steak Escape Sandwich Grill – Use this printable coupon to get two small subs, small fresh-cut fries and small soft drinks for $10. The Two-for-$10 special lasts until Feb. 28. Redeemable at participating locations only.

• Steak ’n Shake – Deliciously Decadent Shakes are back in time for Valentine’s Day. Your options include Red Velvet, Oreo Red Velvet and Chocolate-Covered Strawberry.

• Waffle House – Waffle House is continuing its Valentine’s Day tradition by offering a romantic, candle-lit dinner with tablecloths and other surprises. Reservations encouraged. See list of participating locations here.

More Valentine’s Day Deals from www.offers.com   https://goo.gl/u7tv3W

 

