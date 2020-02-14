Search
Valentine’s Day Fun Facts…

Verne HillFeb 14, 2020

Pink and red ARE the colors of love.

Around 65% of Americans believe that the packaging of Valentine’s Day candies and chocolates should be red and pink.  -According to the National Confectioners Association

 

Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday to get engaged.

43% of millennials choose Valentine’s Day to propose or be proposed to.

 

People really do love their pets

According to the National Retail Federation, 27% of people celebrating Valentine’s Day today are also buying gifts for their pets.

Spending on Valentine’s Day gifts for pets has more than doubled since 2010.

 

Give me an experience?

Almost half of consumers telling the National Retail Federation they WANTED an “experience gift”— a.k.a. tickets to a concert or other event, an outdoor activity, or an evening out — although only 24% planned to give one.

This gift option is particularly popular with millennials…

 

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is more than just a phrase.

In the Middle Ages, young men and women would wear the name of someone who they ‘loved’ pinned to their sleeve

 

Men and women agree?

According to several surveys, both men and women prefer to receive chocolate over flowers. But for the candy lovers, chocolate sales represent 75% or more of Valentine’s Day CANDY purchases.

 

Talking about a box of chocolates…

Caramels are the most popular flavor in chocolate boxes,

followed by chocolate-covered nuts, chocolate-filled, cream-filled, and coconut according to the National Confectioners Association.

 

Roses rule on Valentine’s Day

Roses account for more than half of all Valentine’s Day flower sales.

 

More Americans skip Valentine’s Day than you realize.

Whether it’s because they’re single or think the holiday is beyond cheesy, about 3 in 10 adults say that they are NOT celebrating the day of love, though they may treat themselves to a small gift or a night out with friends and family.

 

Candy hearts were originally medical lozenges. 

In 1847, Boston pharmacist Oliver Chase invented a machine that simplified the lozenge production process, resulting in the first candy-making machine, according to The Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America. After identifying an opportunity to revolutionize the candy business,

Chase shifted his focus to candy production – with Necco wafers.

https://www.womansday.com/relationships/a4702/10-fun-valentines-day-facts-103385/

 

