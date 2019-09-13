Search
UT offers bullied Florida fourth-grader full ride?

Sep 13, 2019

Most elementary school kids don’t have their college plans firmed up, but one University of Tennessee super-fan can mark that off of his list.
The Florida fourth-grader who was bullied for his original T-shirt design showing off University of Tennessee spirit has been awarded a “four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.” The university also adopted the homemade UT logo as an official design and has pre-sold more than 50,000 shirts since it went on sale online. UT won’t profit from the shirts. Proceeds of the UT shirts will to the charity “Stomp Out Bullying”.

Verne Hill

