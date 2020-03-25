Are we using those ‘disinfecting wipes’ correctly?
According to the CDC, disinfection doesn’t happen immediately—it can actually take up to five minutes. Make sure you’re only wiping in one direction, reducing the risk of re-contamination. Make sure that you’re ‘sanitizing’ frequently used objects and surfaces daily. Especially things like doorknobs, keyboards, faucet handles, and more.
You don’t want to forget your phone and mobile devices. According to Apple, you can use those Clorox wipes (or even 70% isopropyl alcohol) on Apple products.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/12/covid-19-heres-where-buy-cleaning-wipes/5012774002/
