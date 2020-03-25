USA Today: Your Coronavirus questions answered

What are the symptoms? How should you prepare? How is it spread?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/03/12/coronavirus-reader-questions-answered-symptoms-testing-elderly/5012457002/
Is it safe to get carry-out food? Can the virus be transmitted through the mail?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/03/19/coronavirus-reader-questions-death-age-flu-symptoms-food-timeline/2863776001/
Myths? Fact or Fiction…
The coronavirus will be gone by April?
You should start wearing a face mask?
Lysol ‘knew’ of the virus before the outbreak happened
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/06/coronavirus-facts-debunking-myths-covid-19/4954958002/
